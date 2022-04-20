MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities have received NCAA approval to retain their respective NCAA athletic programs during their merger as the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.

Each campus will maintain all of its sports teams and remain wholly independent of each other. All athletic programs will continue to use their respective location name, existing logos, colors, mascots and traditions.

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are all charter members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and compete primarily at the NCAA Division II level. The three universities have a total of 57 varsity athletics programs operating at their respective schools.

The three institutions will officially unite as the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania on July 1, 2022. Each school will retain its respective campus and location name. Existing foundations and alumni associations at the schools will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses.

For more information on integration, visit mansfield.edu/integration.