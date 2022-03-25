CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — AT&T has added a new cell site to give Chemung County residents and first responders faster and more reliable wireless service.

AT&T says that the new cell site will boost coverage in and around Chemung County, including large areas of Elmira. From 2018 to 2020, AT&T has invested nearly $1.6 billion into New York State wireless and wired networks. AT&T says that “these improvements boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses.”

The new cell site will also benefit first responders using FirstNet, America’s high-speed network dedicated to first responders. The improvements to FirstNet will allow for always-on, 24-hour service even during emergencies or large-scale events where commercial networks can become congested.

The enhancements will also bring Band 14 spectrum to Chemung County. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum that is set aside specifically for FirstNet services. In the case of an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked for FirstNet subscribers. As a benefit for users, when not in use by FirstNet, AT&T customers can use Band 14 for increased coverage and capacity.

AT&T’s website has more information on the expansion of the service throughout the area.