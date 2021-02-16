Attempted Burglary and weapons arrest in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Elmira Police Department, on Monday, February 15th police responded to the 600 block of West Clinton Street for a report of a person attempting to ‘ gain access to a residence’. The resident calling 911 and when officers arrived on the scene the individual started walking away.

An investigator was in the area and watched this person walking away from the residence and a description of the suspect was provided to officers.

Officers then stopped the suspect as he was walking down the street and detained the suspect. After being detained police say that they found the suspect in possession of a loaded firearm.

The resident was able to positively identify the suspect as the person attempting to get into their residence and as a result 21-year-old Zaire N. Jarrett of Elmira was charged with Attempted Burglary in the 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, both class C felony offenses.