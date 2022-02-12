Attempted homicide leads to one arrest in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man is behind bars after an attempted homicide in Towanda late Tuesday, night state police say.

Kevin Jara Sanchez, 26, of Towands was arrested following an attempted homicide inside a home on Kingsley Hill Rd. in Towanda that took place between 8:00 p.m. Feb. 8, and 6:00 a.m. Feb. 9.

According to police, Sanchez allegedly physically assaulted a 45-year-old female causing serious bodily injury.

They say he discharged a firearm multiple times inside the residence, narrowly missing the victim, as well as throwing a knife at the victim.

Sanchez is being charged with Attempted Homicide and other related offenses.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Wheaton and was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility as bail was denied.