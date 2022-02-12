Attempted homicide leads to one arrest in Bradford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man is behind bars after an attempted homicide in Towanda late Tuesday, night state police say.

Kevin Jara Sanchez, 26, of Towands was arrested following an attempted homicide inside a home on Kingsley Hill Rd. in Towanda that took place between 8:00 p.m. Feb. 8, and 6:00 a.m. Feb. 9.

According to police, Sanchez allegedly physically assaulted a 45-year-old female causing serious bodily injury.

They say he discharged a firearm multiple times inside the residence, narrowly missing the victim, as well as throwing a knife at the victim.

Sanchez is being charged with Attempted Homicide and other related offenses.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Wheaton and was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility as bail was denied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now