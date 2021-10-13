Attorney General James to Deliver Up to $26.7 Million to Southern Tier to Combat Opioid Crisis

ITHACA, NEW YORK (WETM)- New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her statewide ‘HealNY’ tour of New York state with a stop in Ithaca.

The Attorney General announced that she will deliver up to $26.7 million to the Southern Tier to combat the opioid epidemic. In her address, Attorney General James said 2020 was the deadliest year on record for drug overdoses.

The State of New York is handing out opioid legal settlement money to help fight the deadly drug crisis. The overdose crisis has taken its toll on New York. Attorney General James also promised a portion of it to Tompkins county, where she made the address this afternoon. Attorney General James said Tompkins County itself will receive as much as $1.75 million to address this crisis.

Opioid deaths across the Southern Tier reached record numbers last year. The number is in the low 90,000’s which is up 30 percent from 2019.