CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Daniel Mozzes, a fashion designer based in Albany, will be hosting a fashion show at the Corning Museum of Glass. He has arranged casting calls for anyone who is interested in trying out for modeling in a spring-themed show in January.

Mozzes believes that fashion can be found everywhere and that everyone has a unique beauty to be showcased through their talents in a fashion show. Since the event is happening at the glass museum, Mozzes’ clothing pieces will be embellished with pearls and crystals, inspired by his visit to the museum a year ago.

“I saw this beautiful chandelier. And always, it was, it was amazing it was all black and people should not be a scare of colors and texture,” said Mozzes. “When you come here you get inspired by what you see.”

Casting calls will be at the Hilton Garden Inn Corning Downtown hotel will be on Friday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Models aged 18 to 29 are invited to attend and bring a photo along for selection. The show is scheduled to take place on January 13th.