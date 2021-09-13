Average gas price rises to $3.25 a gallon, Nothern Tier 10 cents higher

(AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon, but the Twin Tiers sit on either side of that number.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

The Southern Tier sits slightly below the national average. Below are this week’s prices in New York compared to a week ago, according to AAA:

Elmira: $3.21 (down two cents from last week)

Ithaca: $3.27 (up one cent from last week)

Binghamton: $3.26 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester: $3.27 (same as last week)

Chemung County: $3.21

Steuben County: $3.23

Schuyler County: $3.25

In Bradford and Tioga Counties, Pennsylvania, the average price is $3.35, 10 cents higher than the national average. Other parts of Northern Pennsylvania are even higher.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.