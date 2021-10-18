Average gas prices in US, NY jumps up again

(WIVB) — The average prices of gas keep moving upward.

  • U.S. average: $3.33/gallon (up six cents)
  • NYS average: $3.43/gallon (up eight cents)

One year ago, the U.S. average was $2.17, while New York’s was $2.25.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Elmira – $3.41 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Binghamton – $3.42 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.36 (up five cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Chemung County – $3.41
  • Steuben County – $3.42
  • Schuyler County – $3.44

“High crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices,” AAA says. “As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

