Average gas prices in US, NY jumps up again

(WIVB) — The average prices of gas keep moving upward.
- U.S. average: $3.33/gallon (up six cents)
- NYS average: $3.43/gallon (up eight cents)
One year ago, the U.S. average was $2.17, while New York’s was $2.25.
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Elmira – $3.41 (up nine cents from last week)
- Binghamton – $3.42 (up nine cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.36 (up five cents from last week)
- Rochester – $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)
- Chemung County – $3.41
- Steuben County – $3.42
- Schuyler County – $3.44
“High crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices,” AAA says. “As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”