Average gas prices in US, NY jumps up again

(WIVB) — The average prices of gas keep moving upward.

U.S. average: $3.33/gallon (up six cents)

NYS average: $3.43/gallon (up eight cents)

One year ago, the U.S. average was $2.17, while New York’s was $2.25.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Elmira – $3.41 (up nine cents from last week)

Binghamton – $3.42 (up nine cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.36 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)

Chemung County – $3.41

Steuben County – $3.42

Schuyler County – $3.44

“High crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices,” AAA says. “As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”