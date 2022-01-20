Avoca man arrested for four burglaries in less than a month

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested in connection to four burglaries that took place in less than a month throughout Steuben County.

Adam Hosmer, 33, was arrested by New York State Police on January 19 for a string of burglaries that began late last month.

According to the arrest reports, on December 29, 2021, Hosmer allegedly entered an address in the Town of Pulteney and stole property worth at least $1,000. Then, on December 31, he allegedly entered an address in the Town of Howard and stole more property.

On January 8, another burglary was reported in the Town of Prattsburgh, in which Hosmer allegedly stole a firearm. And on January 16, he allegedly entered another address in the Town of Wheeler.

He faces seven felony charges, including:

  • Burglary, 3rd-degree (3 counts)
  • Burglary, 2nd-degree
  • Grand Larceny, 4th-degree (2 counts)
  • Grand Larceny, 3rd-degree

Hosmer is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.

He was previously arrested last summer for another string of burglaries throughout Steuben County in August 2021. In that arrest, Hosmer allegedly entered multiple premises in Avoca, Cohocton, and Bath, and secreted that property at another location.

