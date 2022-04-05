AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and then pulling a knife on a group of people that tried to intervene, police said.

Zachary Waite, 30, was arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department after an incident on Lake Street. According to police, Waite was allegedly arguing with the woman in a parking lot when four bystanders saw the woman who appeared to be in distress.

Penn Yan Police said the bystanders believed the woman wanted to get away. Waite then allegedly pulled a knife on the four of them and brandished it in their direction before fleeing the area on foot.

Police found Waite on Liberty Street in the Village a short time later, arrested him and confiscated the knife. He was charged with 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 2nd-degree Menacing. He was held awaiting CAP arraignment.