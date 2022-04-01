COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca man with a history of burglary and theft arrests has been arrested and released following another break-in investigation reported two months ago.

Adam Hosmer, 33, was arrested by New York State Police out of Wayland on March 31 after he admitted to breaking into a Cohocton cabin in January. NYSP told 18 News that while he was being interviewed about another burglary, Hosmer admitted to breaking into a seasonal cabin in the Town of Cohocton.

According to police, Hosmer allegedly stole chain saws, camping chairs and a key to a tractor. However, the tractor was not taken. Hosmer was charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony) and released on an appearance ticket.

On March 25, Hosmer was also reportedly arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 2nd-degree Burglary and 4th-degree Grand Larceny for another incident.

In mid-January, Hosmer was arrested by State Police for allegedly committing four burglaries in less than a month throughout Steuben County around the time of the new year. He was also arrested in connection to a burglary spree last summer across multiple Steuben County towns.