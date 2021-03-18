Axe throwing is coming to Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 31., the region’s first axe throwing venue is set to open in Chemung County.

“Denim Axe Co.”, located at 162 East 14th Street in downtown Elmira Heights will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Guests will be available to throw axes at wooden targets while enjoying food and beverages.

“It started off as a fun sport we liked to do in our friends’ garage and we wanted to bring the activity to the Southern Tier for others to enjoy as well,” says part-owner, Kevin Collins. “It’s all about having fun and trying something new.”

Those interested in testing their axe throwing abilities are advised to make reservations online at DenimAxe.com in order to guarantee a spot. Bookings are scheduled for 75 minutes and include, if needed, a brief training session from one of our knowledgeable Axetenders.

Co-owners left to right: Kevin DeMott, Justin Pabis, Ryan Randolph, Craig Southard, Kevin Brimmer, Kevin Collins

“We pride ourselves on offering excellent customer service within a unique environment while keeping our patrons entertained, safe and looking forward to their next visit” says part-owner Craig Southard. “We operate in a client-based fashion, whether it’s for smaller groups, walk-ins, league play, private parties, corporate events, or team building exercises, we’ll try our best to make it happen!”