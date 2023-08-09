(WETM) — Believe it or not, the first day of school is approaching fast, but not every school has the same start date.

We have compiled a list of local school districts in both New York and Pennsylvania so you can know when school starts near you.

All school districts are displayed in alphabetical order and not based on County.

New York

Addison Central School District – Sept. 6

Arkport Central School District – Sept. 7

Avoca Central School District – Sept. 7

Bath Central School District – Sept. 6

Bradford Central School District – Sept. 6

Campbell-Savona Central School District – Sept. 6

Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District – Sept. 6

Corning-Painted Post Area School District – Sept. 6 for grades 6 & 9 Sept. 7 for all students.

Elmira City School District – Sept. 7

Elmira Heights Central School District – Sept. 6

Hammondsport Central School District – Sept. 5

Hornell City School District – Sept. 7

Horseheads Central School District – Sept. 5

Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District – Sept. 6

Odessa-Montour Central School District – Sept. 6

Prattsburg Central School District – Sept. 5

Spencer-Van Etten Central School District – Sept. 7

Watkins Glen Central School District – Sept. 6

Waverly Central School District – Sept. 7

Pennsylvania