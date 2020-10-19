BAIL FAIL: Painted Post man arrested on multiple narcotics charges, later released

PAINTED POST, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on Oct 15, deputies arrested Michael Neally, 31, of Painted Post, due to a Superior Court Warrant issued by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

The indictment warrant was a result of a multi-agency narcotics investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Bath and City of Corning Police Departments.

It is alleged that Neally sold and possessed suspected fentanyl in the Town of Erwin. Neally was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both Class B Felonies.

Neally was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released.