LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents in southern Chemung County are being asked to keep a lookout for people allegedly stealing bottles and cans from a local fire department.

Photo: Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department

The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department posted photos and video of two people seen taking bags of what appear to be bottles and cans and putting them in the back of a pickup truck. According to the department, the incident happened around 9:19 a.m. on April 6.

The fire department said it has filed a police report and that this isn’t the first time this has happened. Anyone with information as to the identities of the individuals should call their local law enforcement.