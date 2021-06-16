‘Barbie the Welder’ Breaking Barriers & Unveiling New Art

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – In a field almost entirely dominated by men, Barbie Parsons, or as she likes to be called, “Barbie The Welder,” is breaking down barriers and showing off her latest masterpiece to the world.

She’s unveiling what she calls “the Man of Steel,” an over five-foot tall sculpture made up of tools send in by craftspeople from across the United States.

“Our tools have soul, our tools have history in them,” Barbie told 18 News. “They’re just so much a part of our legacy.”

The Man of Steel is one of hundreds of sculptures Barbie’s created in her 13 years in the trade.

Barbie first fell in love with welding after the movie Castaway premiered. She said she saw a scene with a woman sculpting “giant metal angel wings” and from there, her passion took off.

“It just spoke to my soul and I knew at that moment I needed to be a sculptor,” Barbie said.

Barbie said her latest sculpture is challenging, but worth it.

“Having the knowledge to feel a bend and shape metal to my will and make it do what I want it to do is pretty powerful,” Barbie said smiling.

Once the sculpture is finished, it will make its way across the country to showcase all careers the trade industry has to offer.