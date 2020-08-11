Barn fire in Troupsburg takes the lives of multiple animals

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- At 2:30 p.m. this afternoon a call came in about a barn on fire. Nine stations responded, and no one was injured.

The fire is contained and firefighters are working on hot spots. There is heat damage on the side of the barn but no damage inside.

Officials say they will be working on the fire for the next hour or so because the hay made the fire worse.

One horse, fifteen chickens, and one rabbit was lost in the fire. One pony was saved.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News for updates.