Barn Fire on State Route 13 in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – At 2:30 p.m., 18 News received word of barn fire in Horseheads at 1098 State Route 13. According to the scanner, several area fire departments were paged for mutual aid.

Mutual aid on scene:

Town and Country Fire

Odessa Fire

Elmira Heights Fire

Bressport Fire

Chemung County Sheriff

According to Town and Country Fire Chief Sean McInerny, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There is no word on injuries or property damage at this time. 18 News will continue to update this story as it develops.