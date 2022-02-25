Fire destroys barn in Bath; multiple departments called

Smoke seen rising above the treeline in a barn fire on Thomas Rd. in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A barn fire was reported in Steuben County early Friday afternoon that reportedly left the structure severely damaged and prompted a response from multiple agencies.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 1:10 p.m. Steuben County Dispatch confirmed with 18 News that the fire was called out at an address on Thomas Road. Multiple fire departments were also reportedly called to the scene.

The reporter on scene said a large section of Thomas Road is blocked off by fire crews. Smoke was also seen in the distance rising above the trees. The barn was reportedly almost completely destroyed.

According to the reporter, Bath Fire, Avoca Fire, Savona Fire, Hammondsport Fire, and Kanona Fire all responded to the scene.

Few details are known at this time; a reporter is on the scene. 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.