BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County, NY, man has been sentenced for offenses that occurred in September 2020, and February 2021.

Aaron Reynolds, 32, of Barton, was sentenced to incarceration at the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight to 23 months along with institutions of $64.92, along with court costs.

Reynolds is being sentenced for the offenses of retail theft, altered, forged, or counterfeit documents, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.