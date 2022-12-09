The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA.

Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the warehouse staff will be hired.

In 2021, Bath Town Supervisor Ron Smith said the facility could employ between 200-250 people.

Johnson said that the facility will then be expected to up and running during the first quarter of 2023.