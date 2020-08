BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Bath Central School District announced that they are fully prepared to have their students return this September.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full effect, schools in Upstate New York have received permission to reopen this Fall if they follow certain guidelines.

According to administration members at the Bath Central School District, they are taking full precautions to make their schools are safe so their students can return to class.