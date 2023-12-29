BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Elks is advising its patrons not to park in its parking lot due to bricks falling from a neighboring building.

According to a Facebook post made by the Bath Elks, its parking lot is closed until further notice as of Dec. 29, and patrons should use the parking lot across from the Central Hotel on Buell Street. The area where bricks are falling is currently roped off with caution tape and traffic barrels.

The Elks owns the parking lot, but the building that bricks are falling from is owned by someone out of town. The front of this building is located on Buell Street, and its front windows are boarded up. Bricks have fallen from another wall on the building in addition to the back wall that overlooks the Elks parking lot.

An Elks patron told an 18 News Reporter that one person’s car was damaged during the wall collapse.

A picture of the bricks that have fallen into the parking lot and pictures of the building with a crumbling facade can be seen below.