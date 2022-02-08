Bath Fire Department raffling off antique tractor

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off a tractor later this spring to help fund a purchase for the department.

The Fire Department will raffle off a 1946 John Deere B on June 4. Tickets cost $10 each and the money will support the purchase of new pagers for the Department.

The tractor is described as “Parade Ready”, and the drawing will take place at the Steuben County Fairgrounds after the Dairy Festival during the Lawn tractor Pull.

Tickets can be purchased from any Bath firefighter, Brian McDonald State Farm Insurance, Bath Credit Services, T&R Towing, and Vines & Barrels – Wine & Liquor. Anyone with questions can call 607-382-4336.