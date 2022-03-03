Bath Hatchery announces March trout stocking schedule

(WETM) — As anglers gear up to start the 2022 trout season, Bath Hatchery prepares to stock thousands of fish into the Southern Tier area.

Stocking for the month will begin on March 22 and end on March 31. Tioga, Schuyler, Chemung, Steuben, Broome, Chenango and Cortland counties will all be stocked with Brown and Rainbow Trout.

The hatchery will stock Nine-Inch Yearlings, Spring Yearlings (8-9 inches) and 2-Year-Old fish (14 inches).

Bath Hatchery has an annual production of about 86,000 pounds of fish, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The hatchery rears lake trout, brown trout and rainbow trout.

The complete list of bodies of water and the amount of trout being stocked is below.