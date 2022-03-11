Bath Hatchery releases April stocking schedule

(WETM) — Bath Hatchery has released its April stocking schedule for the 2022 trout season.

Stocking for the month will begin on April 4 and end on April 29. Tioga, Schuyler, Chemung, Steuben, Broome, Chenango, Onondaga, Tompkins, Yates, Madison and Cortland counties will be stocked with a mixture of brown, rainbow, lake or brook Trout.

Bath Hatchery has an annual production of about 86,000 pounds of fish, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The hatchery rears lake trout, brown trout and rainbow trout and lake trout.

The complete list of bodies of water and the amount of trout being stocked is below.