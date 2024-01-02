BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Incorporated Foundation gave the Dormann Library in Bath $100,000 to create a new learning space.

According to the Dormann Library, the grant will be used for the Outdoor Learning Space Project. Under this project, the library will build a 1.6-acre outdoor educational space. This area will be a safe and accessible child-focused and nature-based space. The learning space will be open to the whole community to connect with nature.

“We are excited and humbled by the faith that the Corning Foundation has shown in our efforts and we cannot wait to present this educational gift to our community,” said Dormann Library Director LeighAnn Rumsey.

Dormann Library Early Literacy Coordinator Kathleen Caudill came up with the idea for the outdoor learning space and designed it. The Outdoor Learning Space Project is expected to be certified by Nature Explore, a nonprofit that works with other organizations to help nature become an integral part of children’s learning.