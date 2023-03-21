BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been accused of allegedly trying to start someone’s room on fire at a building with multiple units, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Baxter, 48, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March 21, 2023 in connection to the alleged attempted arson. According to the arrest report, Baxter allegedly used an accelerant to try to start another person’s room on fire at a multiple-unit building on SR415 in Bath.

Baxter was charged with 2nd-degree Attempted Arson and Reckless Endangerment. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail to wait for a court appearance.