Bath man arrested after domestic dispute

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason York was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on Oct 5 after a domestic dispute in Erwin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, York allegedly choked, harassed and restrained another person during the dispute.

York was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Aggravated Harassment and Unlawful Imprisonment all Class A Misdemeanors.

York was held in the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court.