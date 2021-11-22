Bath man arrested for alleged order of protection violation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Christian Tobias, 29, was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged order of protection violation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Tobias allegedly violated a duly served stay away order of protection while in Bath and has a previous conviction for a designated family offense within the previous five years.

Tobias was charged with Aggravated Family Offense, a Class E Felony and arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court. Tobias was held in the Steuben County Jail pending a bail hearing in Steuben County Court.

The Village of Bath Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

