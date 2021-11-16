Bath man arrested for defrauding Social Services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Social Services and receiving more than $1,000 in benefits.

Lawrence Brown, 53, was arrested on November 15 after investigators alleged that he knowingly and with intent to defraud the Steuben County Department of Social Services, provided false information and got $1,164.50 he was not entitled to receive.

Brown was charged with one count of fourth-degree Grand Larceny and first-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing (both class-E felonies).

He was released to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.