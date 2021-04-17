Bath man arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Brentin L. Austin, age 33, of 13 West Washington St., upstairs rear apartment, Bath, N.Y. The arrest follows an investigation into the sales of crystal methamphetamine in the Village of Bath.

The charges are from sealed indictment warrants from Superior Court alleging two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Posession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. These felonies are all Class D. Mr. Austin was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail until he can be arraigned by a Steuben County Judge at a later date.

The investigation was conducted by Steuben County District Attorney, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Police Department, and the Bath Police.