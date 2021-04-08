Bath man arrested for selling drugs

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police department arrested Christopher Aldrich for possessing and selling fentanyl.

Aldrich, a 41-year-old homeless man from Bath, was arrested on 2 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

These charges stem from Aldrich selling fentanyl on Belfast St. in the Village of Bath in 2020.

Aldrich was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail where he will be arraigned by a County Court Judge at a later date.