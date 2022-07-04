BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an alleged assault over the holiday weekend, according to State Police.

Joshua Jackson, 28, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath around 9:38 p.m. on July 3, 2022. According to the arrest report, Jackson allegedly assaulted someone, had a weapon, and prevented an emergency call. He also reportedly has a previous weapons conviction, according to police.

Jackson was charged with Assault with Intent to Physically Injure with a Weapon and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon with a previous conviction (both class-D felonies). He was also charged with Criminal Mischief: Intent to Damage Property and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief: Preventing an Emergency Call (both class-A misdemeanors).

New York State Police was unable to provide more details on the incident, saying the case is still pending investigation.