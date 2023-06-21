BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State police out of Bath on Wednesday reported the arrest of a man who they claim was in possession of a sexual performance by a child.

According to New York State Police, 43-year-old Michael R. Mays was arrested on June 13, 2023, on the charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child, a class D felony, possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

State police say that in January of 2023, they got a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children coming from the village of Batth.

An investigation was conducted into the incident, resulting in Mays’ arrest.

Police say that following the arrest, Mays was transported to the Steuben County Jail, and was later released on bail.