BATH, N.Y., (WETM) – Jacob R. Eygabroat, 42, of Bath was arrested by the Canisteo Village Police Department on August 24, 2021, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.

Eygabroat was arrested based on a warrant that was put out for him due to him failing to appear in Canisteo Village Court on a prior narcotics arrest.

Eygabroat was transported to the Steuben County Jail and is awaiting Centralized Arraignment Processing.