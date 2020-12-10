Bath man arrested on multiple charges involving meth

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Village of Bath Police Department arresting Roy Hyer, 43, of Bath, on multiple charges involving the distribution and possession of methamphetamine.

The Village of Bath police were executing a Steuben County sealed indictment warrant for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both calls D felonies.

Upon searching Hyer he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and then was subsequently charged with the Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

Hyer was processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned at a later date by a County Court Judge. More charges are expected in the future.

The New York State Police also assisted in the investigation.

