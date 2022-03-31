BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested and released after an investigation into the abuse of a pet, police said.

Zachariah Cole, 30, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on March 30 in connection to the incident. Police said that Cole had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an investigation into an animal abuse incident in the Village of Bath. The arrest report said Cole allegedly abused a domesticated pet.

He was charged with multiple misdemeanor Animal Cruelty charges. Cole was arraigned in the Steuben County CAP Court and released without bail to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.