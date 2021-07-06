Bath man charged with selling fentanyl, suboxone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman’s office announced Friday that authorities in New […]

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Parkhurst of Bath has been arrested on a sealed indictment superior court warrant in connection to the sale of fentanyl and suboxone.

According to the Bath Police Department, Parkhurst was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Parkhurst was processed and taken to the Steuben County Centralized Court where he will await arraignment.