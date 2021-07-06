Bath man charged with selling fentanyl, suboxone

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Parkhurst of Bath has been arrested on a sealed indictment superior court warrant in connection to the sale of fentanyl and suboxone.
According to the Bath Police Department, Parkhurst was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
Parkhurst was processed and taken to the Steuben County Centralized Court where he will await arraignment.