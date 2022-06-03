ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police.

State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access ramp, he lost control of the vehicle which spun and struck a guide rail.

According to Police, he was transported by ambulance to Guthrie-Corning Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. State Police believe that the heavy rainfall contributed to the incident. An investigation by State Police is ongoing.

New York State Police were assisted on the scene by the Painted Post Village Police and Fire Departments, Forrest View Gang Mills Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, and Fleet Pride Towing.