Bath man indicted, arrested for selling narcotics

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested following an indictment for allegedly selling and possessing narcotics in Steuben County.

Jose Velez, 40, was arrested on January 10 after the Steuben County and Chemung County Sheriffs’ Offices investigated a report of narcotics sales in Bath.

Velez had been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury, and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was charged with fifth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-D felony) and fourth-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (a class-C felony). He was held in the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment in the County Court.

Velez was previously arrested for allegedly selling narcotics in September 2020, along with a Bath woman, Christine Stevens.