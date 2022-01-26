Bath man indicted for allegedly beating puppy, throwing it on pavement

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been indicted for allegedly throwing a beagle puppy against the pavement and beating it last fall.

Christopher Quick, 41, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury for allegedly beating a puppy on October 30, 2021. According to the original arrest, Quick allegedly threw the beagle puppy against the pavement and hit it in the head.

State Police said the puppy suffered substantial injuries, including injuries to its eyes, and was treated by a veterinarian in Bath. The puppy was taken to the Finger Lakes SPAC in Bath.

Quick was indicted for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (a class-E felony) and Cruelty to Animals (a class-A misdemeanor).

State Police also confirmed Quick has a history of arrests, including a 2017 incident where he allegedly beat his father, causing orbital fractures, puncture wounds to his chest, and lacerations to his head, hands, and face.