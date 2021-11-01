Bath man sentenced for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Less than 17

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Mark Riley was sentenced Monday by Judge Patrick F. McAllister to 2-6 years in state prison for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Less than 17.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Riley pled guilty on Sept. 21 and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail to await transportation by the New York State Department of Corrections.

Riley was arrested in March following a joint investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI regarding possession of reported child pornography.