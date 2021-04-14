Bath man wins $10,000 worth of prizes in Tops Monopoly game

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has won $10,000 in Food and Fuel stimulus prize as part of its Tops Monopoly Rip it and Win It Game.

Alan O. is the sixth winner of the contest and had been on a lucky streak, winning a lottery game and at a casino in the days leading up to his Monopoly win.

“I was at home after shopping and was opening my tickets and was surprised. I never won anything this big before. My mom was with me and thought I was lying so we immediately went back to the store and they were happy and just as surprised,” said Alan.

Tops kicked off its 12th season of Monopoly® Rip It & Win It Game on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Players have a chance to win one of 50 Grand Prizes of $10,000 in Food & Fuel Stimulus, as well as other prizes through May 29.