BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A music teacher from Bath has been selected to take the plunge into chilly Lake Salubria for the annual Tyrtle Beach fundraiser.

Neil Bryson, of Bath, is a music director for Bath Central School and was named to be the jumper for the 30th annual Tyrtle Beach fundraiser, designed to benefit area youth programs in central Steuben County. The announcement of the selection was done during WVIN-FM’s morning broadcast.

The Tyrtle Beach fundraiser is a longtime tradition in Steuben county. Raising over $760,000 for youth programs in Central Steuben for 29 years, the fund plans to add to that with this year’s event.

Bryson, a graduate of Haverling High School, will join a long line of other Tyrtle Beach jumpers including original jumper, Taylor Smith, state and local leaders such as County Manager Jack Wheeler, and law enforcement officials including Sheriff Jim Allard, and many more.

All donations for the fundraiser are distributed to non-profit grassroots community programs that serve young people up to 18 years of age.

The jump is scheduled for April 29, from 5:30-7 p.m., for more information, visit the Tyrtle Beach website www.tyrtlebeach.com or the Facebook page here.