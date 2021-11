BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath PBA recently received additional money for its Police K9 fund.

The Bath Craft, Wine & Brewfest donated $2,500 to the Police K9 fund. The donation was accepted by the Bath Village Police Benevolent Association.

The Bath PBA would like to thank the Craft, Wine & Brewfest for helping them reach their goal. And the Brewfest thanked the community for supporting them and allowing them to make donations such as this.