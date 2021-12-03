Bath Police arrest woman with “large quantity” of methamphetamine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Village of Bath Police arrested Jessica Blood of Bradford, Pennsylvania after allegedly locating multiple illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.

On Dec. 2 around 1:30 a.m., police say officers found Blood to be in possession of a “very large” quantity of methamphetamine and a small quantity of crack/cocaine.

Blood, 31, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, a Class B Felony. She was transported to the Steuben County Jail where she was arraigned and later released without bail.

