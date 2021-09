No matter what type of bike you choose, continually monitor your tire tread, air pressure and amount of wear on the brake pads to ensure you’ll have a safe ride.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Police Department will be auctioning approximately 25 bicycles that have been unclaimed throughout the last year.

The auction will be held on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. behind the Municipal Building on 110 Liberty Street.

Cash or check will be accepted at the auction.