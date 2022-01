BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Police Department will be having a meet and greet for their new K9 dog and Officer, Bud, next week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. the Bath Police will be having the meet and greet in the upstairs gymnasium of the Municipal Building located at 110 Liberty St. in Bath.

This meet and greet is only open for media, donors for Bud, board members and police officers. The family of the person that Bud is named after will be in attendance as well.