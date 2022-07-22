BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department has responded to New York’s new gun law which will prohibit people from carrying guns in certain “sensitive places”, saying BPD Officers won’t arrest those with handguns and a valid permit in village parks and playgrounds.

In a statement posted on July 22, the Bath Police Department said its officers “have been instructed not to arrest anyone with a valid NYS concealed carry pistol permit for possessing a licensed handgun in our Village public parks or public playgrounds.”

The statement went on to say that “police cannot be everywhere and your right to protect your family and others is our priority.”

The law is set to go into effect on September 1, 2022 and prohibits people in New York State from carrying a gun in “sensitive areas”, even those who have concealed carry permits.

Along with playgrounds and public parks, the list includes places such as public protests, health care facilities, places of worship, libraries, public playgrounds and parks, daycare centers, summer camps, addiction and mental health centers, shelters, public transit, bars, theaters, stadiums, museums, polling places and casinos.

Bath Police said that violations in other locations on the list will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office “prosecution instruction prior to arrest”.

18 News has reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office for comment but didn’t immediately receive a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.